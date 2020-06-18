DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit has distributed more than 600,000 meals to Detroiters since March 18 and meal distribution will continue through the end of August.

When schools closed in March, the Recreation Department shifted from programming to food distribution to support residents.

Detroit Area Agency on Aging has distributed 30,000 meals to seniors and Gleaners Community Food Bank has distributed to 8,000 households from Detroit Recreation Center sites.

Here’s when and where meals for families with children will be distributed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Adams Butzel Center, 10500 Lyndon

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 Outer Dr E

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort St.

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere

Here’s when and where meals for families with children will be distributed Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon

After July 1, Monday through Friday sites will change from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday sites will change to Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Detroit Area Agency on Aging is proving frozen meals for seniors ages 60 and up.

Here’s where seniors can pick up five days worth of meals every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Adams Butzel Center, 10500 Lyndon , Detroit, MI

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 Outer Dr E, Detroit, MI

Patton Community Center, 2301 Woodmere St, Detroit, MI

Joseph Walker Williams Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit, MI

For information on the city’s food resources, locations and real-time service updates, visit detroitmi.gov/food.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.