DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Ten Nail Bar opened its doors this week and remains committed to the cleanliness and sanitation of their salon, while protecting both guests and team members.

The nail salon was closed for months due to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Anika and I are responsible business owners first and foremost. We do not take the health and safety of guests or team members lightly. We are committed to taking any steps needed for our TEN community to feel safe, comfortable, and like the Perfect TEN’s they should feel like,” said Kelli Coleman and Anika Jackson, owners of The TEN Nail Bar.

Children’s services have been removed, including the children’s services for both manicures and pedicure.

Here’s how Detroit’s first modern nail salon will now operate:

Appointment Only

Mandate all manicurists to wear gloves and face coverings at all times

Maintain appropriate number of guests in both locations

One seat between all manicurists and guests at nail bar

Temporary cashless policy

Temperate checks

No polish testing

Dividers between all manicurists and guests at nail bar

The TEN has two locations in Capitol Park and in New Center. The New Center location is the first location to re-open.

