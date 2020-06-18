  • WWJ-TVOn Air

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan will explain how Detroit motorists can lower their auto insurance premiums under the new law that takes effect July 2.

The Mayor’s live presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and last about an hour.

Duggan will go into significant detail, so individuals watching are encouraged to have a copy of their own bill handy to follow along.

Joining the Mayor for the presentation will be attorney Mark Bernstein, a member of his firm Shereen Silver and Leroy Mattic from AAA of Michigan. All are experts in auto insurance law.

Individuals can watch on multiple platforms:

Television: 

  • Channel 10 & 21 (Comcast in Detroit)
  • Channel 99 (ATT in Detroit)

Streaming:

Questions and Answers
Residents can submit general questions via:

