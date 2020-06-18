DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan will explain how Detroit motorists can lower their auto insurance premiums under the new law that takes effect July 2.
The Mayor’s live presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and last about an hour.
Duggan will go into significant detail, so individuals watching are encouraged to have a copy of their own bill handy to follow along.
Joining the Mayor for the presentation will be attorney Mark Bernstein, a member of his firm Shereen Silver and Leroy Mattic from AAA of Michigan. All are experts in auto insurance law.
Individuals can watch on multiple platforms:
Television:
- Channel 10 & 21 (Comcast in Detroit)
- Channel 99 (ATT in Detroit)
Streaming:
- City of Detroit Channel 10: http://reflect-detroit-vod.cablecast.tv/CablecastPublicSite/watch/6?channel=1
- City of Detroit Channel 21: http://video.detroitmi.gov/CablecastPublicSite/watch/4?channel=3
- City of Detroit Government Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/CityOfDetroit
- City of Detroit YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/MyDetroitCable
Questions and Answers
Residents can submit general questions via:
- Online form: https://detroitmi.gov/autoinsurancequestions
- Text: Text your question to 313-710-9175
