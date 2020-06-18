DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man is listed in serious condition after an attempted robbery.
It happened June 16 at 11:30 p.m., in the area of 7 Mile Road and Schaefer.
Police say the suspect approached the 22-year-old man and attempted to rob him.
As the 22-year-old began to run away, the suspect fired shots, striking him in the body.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5’10”, low haircut, last seen wearing a red/black Nike jacket, black jogging pants and black Timberlands.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
