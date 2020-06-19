Southfield (CBS Detroit) – AAA: The Auto Club Group’s President & CEO Joseph Richardson Jr. and New Detroit Inc’s. President & CEO Michael Rafferty appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about the pandemic and social/racial injustice stemming from police brutality against African Americans.

The leaders appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to discuss those issues and more.

Richardson talked about its commitment to bring change as well as a new $1 million investment to develop programs to improve social justice and equality.

He talked how the company has been adjusting during the pandemic and how they are working to keep employees and customers safe .

Richardson also mentioned the new auto insurance reform law which kicks in July 2 in Michigan. Drivers will no longer be required to have unlimited medical coverage as part of their auto insurance. If someone does decide to opt out of to save money, there is homework to do. Hence the company created a website and phone number (AAA.com/reform or call 866.573.2906) anyone can call with questions.

Michael Rafferty, who took over the top job at New Detroit Inc a year ago, talked about the pandemic and its significant impact on African Americans.

Rafferty, who grew up in Detroit, talked about racism in our region and shared experiences.

New Detroit Inc. was started following the civil uprisings of 1967 by leading business , political and community leaders across the region.

The organization has also issued occasional reports talking about equity and race in Metro Detroit.

Rafferty shared his plans about engaging the community in upcoming reports.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62