(CBS DETROIT) – The 19000 block of Cameron street was the scene of a fatal shooting that rocked the neighborhood Sunday morning.

“This is the first tragic thing that we’ve seen on this street in years, I mean in years,” said Doreen Armstrong.

This east side home is just one example of over a dozen weekend shootings under investigation.

“On this weekend we had 18 shooting scenes, that resulted in 25 non-fatal shooting victims and four homicide victims,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Criag says the two of the four fatal shootings stemmed from verbal altercations.

The remaining two were connected to drugs and a possible robbery, according to Craig.

Another four shootings started from house parties that turned violent.

“So when you look at these multiple shooting incidents, emanating out of house parties it certainly begs the question, why did it need to happen,” said Craig.

Chief Craig says although violent crime is up by 7.5 percent.

Overall crime in Detroit is down almost nine percent largely due to the Governor’s stay at home order.

