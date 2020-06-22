With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!
Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.
See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From living room jams, to local restaurants, even right outside of Comerica Park…dig in and enjoy!
Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration!
The Social Bandits
Matthew Brown
Local Heroes ft. Cole Garlak
Acoustic Ash
Dixon’s Violin
Julianne Ankley (of Julianne Ankley & The Rogues)
Sean Mallare
Singers In The Round: Thornetta Davis, Apropos, Ms. Carmen, & Ava J
Drew Allen Machak
Jeremy St. John