The infamous case of the Long Island Lolita, who shot an innocent suburban housewife in the face, has made Joey Buttafuoco a household name for nearly 30 years. Today, in an exclusive interview, Joey speaks out for the very first time about the shocking abuse he endured at the hands of his aunt and uncle growing up.
He opens up to Dr. Oz about how they injected him with cocaine and heroin as a child, chained him to a pole in their basement, and threatened him with violence if he told anyone.
Plus, despite all of the world’s health organizations’ efforts to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, it continues to spread. We go inside the labs at the National Institute of Health, where they are working non-stop to develop a vaccine.