DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The American Postal Workers Union is organizing a nationwide action Tuesday with rallies planned in Detroit and Kalamazoo according to the Detroit Free Press.
Due to the pandemic, the postal service is seeking aid from the government at $25 billion because of the drop in overall business. The postal service also said since customers nationwide have been buying more things through the mail, the number of packages the agency deals with have gone up. Social distancing restrictions have also slowed operations.
The rallies are in effort to show that the U.S. Postal Service is as essential to people as it ever was the Free Press says.
On Tuesday, the union is hoping #SaveThePostOffice will trend on social media.
A rural letter carrier in Kalamazoo, Dave Staiger, fears without more funding and support, the agency’s days are numbered.
On Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. at Detroit’s main post office located at 1401 W. Fort St., workers have planned to surround and drive around the post office. Around 4 p.m. local postal leaders and elected officials are expected to hold speeches.
