DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Techstars Detroit start up week is Michigan’s largest celebration of entrepreneurship. Due to the Covid-19 crisis the event was going to be postponed, but organizers say, the show must go on, and will do so, virtually.

“We knew that this helps small businesses, this helps startups, this helps the broader entrepreneurial community so we decided to go ahead and have it, but just with a smaller footprint,” said Monica Wheat.

That smaller footprint still includes 100 plus virtual programs across 15 plus tracks. The programs will include workshops, fireside chats, keynotes and much more, all dedicated to entrepreneurs building momentum and opportunities in the city. The event operates in more than 50 cities worldwide, and Detroit is setting an example, being the first to host virtually.

“We get a lot of first with the Detroit crew, so we were excited to get a chance, we have the other cities not only asking us how to do it, but we’re hoping to be able to collaborate with them and figure out how we can make things like this more accessible,” said Wheat.

In prior years Detroit’s start up week has been credited with assisting thousands of entrepreneurs. Just last year there were over 30,000 attendees.

“Not only did they learn and have the chance to ask questions, but that they’re 10 steps ahead, five steps ahead of where they were before,” she said.

The free virtual startup week kicks off Monday and runs through June 26.

For registration info visit here.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.