ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan released it plans for the fall semester which includes bringing students back to campus and in-person and remote classes.

Fall semester will begin at the Ann Arbor campus on Aug. 31.

“Because of the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, the semester ahead will look and feel different than anything we have seen before. But the pandemic won’t change our commitment to the members of our community,” President Mark Schlissel said.

U of M’s Ann Arbor campus will open its residence halls for housing and dining, and will offer many on-campus programs and activities that enhance the college experience. UM-Dearborn and UM-Flint have campus-specific plans for hybrid instruction that their chancellors will share with their communities.

Academic calendar

On campus classes will end at Thanksgiving which means the last day of in-person classes for the fall semester will be on Nov. 20. Classes will resume remotely Nov. 30 and will continue until Dec. 8. Final exams will be Dec. 10-18.

Based on program requirements, professional schools and colleges may have different calendars.

Winter classes begin Jan. 19, 2021 immediately after U of M’s traditional Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Symposium on Jan. 18. The later January start will give time for implementing any needed public health protocols before students return to campus. There will be no winter or spring break and final exams are scheduled from April 22-29.

U of M officials said the new semester calendars were designed to reduce the back-and-forth travel for students. Officials said the Dearborn and Flint campuses will adjust their academic calendars, as well.

COVID-19 testing, monitoring and mitigation

U of M is finalizing plans and protocols for student, faculty and staff testing for infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. Officials said the university is also are building capacity for additional contact tracing. Michigan Housing will set aside living spaces to quarantine and care for those with significant exposures to others diagnosed with COVID-19, as well, to isolate those diagnosed with this infection who cannot return home to recuperate.

Campus experience

Housing and dining will be open for fall on our Ann Arbor campus, and the university said they are taking a number of steps to provide a public health-informed campus experience for students living off-campus as well.

For more information visit here.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.