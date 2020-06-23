  • WWJ-TVOn Air

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 18-month-old child.

It happened Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. when Lincoln Park Police responded to a non-fatal shooting on the northbound I-75 ramp to Outer Drive.

Lincoln Park Police requested MSP take over the investigation.

Police say a suspect pulled along side the victims car and shot at it numerous times. The 18-month-old child was struck by the gunfire. The child was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Authorities also say this is not a random incident and this is an ongoing investigation.

