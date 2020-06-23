These are the best community colleges in Michigan for students who want to pursue an associate degree or certificate entirely online. Tuition for these community colleges ranges from $2,929 at Oakland Community College to $6,480 at Lansing Community College, but all of the schools are great options for prospective students. They will find the widest selection of online associate degrees at #3-ranked Washtenaw Community College, which offers 27 fully-online associate degrees, including an AA in Secondary Education, an AAS in Retail Management, and an AA in Liberal Arts.

Annual Tuition: $3,872

Accreditation: HLC

Locations: Roscommon (MI) Kirtland Community College offers students hybrid programs that include classes held on campus in Michigan as well as through Michigan College Online, or fully online programs that students can complete remotely. Online courses allow students to work at their own pace, repeat parts of the lecture until the concept is grasped, and complete coursework at times that are most convenient. This Michigan community college offers an online Associate in Accounting, Associate in Business Administration, Associate of Applied Science in Business Management, and Associate of Applied Science in Health Information Technology degree programs. Additional online options include a Certificate in Accounting Clerk Specialist and a Certificate in Entrepreneurship. Online Associate Degrees (4) AAS in Accounting

AAS in Business Administration

AAS in Business Management

AAS in Cyber Security Online Certificates (4) Certificate of Completion in Accounting Clerk Specialist

Certificate of Completion in Business Office Specialist

Certificate of Completion in Entrepreneurship

Certificate of Completion in Medical Billing and Coding

