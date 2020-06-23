These are the best community colleges in Michigan for students who want to pursue an associate degree or certificate entirely online. Tuition for these community colleges ranges from $2,929 at Oakland Community College to $6,480 at Lansing Community College, but all of the schools are great options for prospective students. They will find the widest selection of online associate degrees at #3-ranked Washtenaw Community College, which offers 27 fully-online associate degrees, including an AA in Secondary Education, an AAS in Retail Management, and an AA in Liberal Arts.
|Rank
|School
|Annual Tuition
|Locations
|# 1
|Kirtland Community College
|$3,872
|Roscommon (MI)
|# 2
|Mid Michigan Community College
|$4,386
|Harrison (MI)
|# 3
|Washtenaw Community College
|$3,240
|Ann Arbor (MI)
|# 4
|Gogebic Community College
|$3,844
|Ironwood (MI)
|# 5
|Grand Rapids Community College
|$3,450
|Grand Rapids (MI) (and 1 other)
|# 6
|Bay de Noc Community College
|$3,870
|Escanaba (MI)
|# 7
|St Clair County Community College
|$3,930
|Port Huron (MI)
|# 8
|Northwestern Michigan College
|$5,940
|Traverse City (MI)
|# 9
|Lansing Community College
|$6,480
|Lansing (MI)
|# 10
|Bay Mills Community College
|$2,945
|Brimley (MI)
|# 11
|Delta College
|$3,565
|University Center (MI)
|# 12
|Glen Oaks Community College
|$5,610
|Centreville (MI)
|# 13
|Mott Community College
|$4,594
|Flint (MI)
|# 14
|Jackson College
|$6,127
|Jackson (MI)
|# 15
|Oakland Community College
|$2,929
|Bloomfield Hills (MI) (and 1 other)
|# 16
|Schoolcraft College
|$5,130
|Livonia (MI)
#1 Kirtland Community College
- Annual Tuition: $3,872
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Roscommon (MI)
Online Associate Degrees (4)
- AAS in Accounting
- AAS in Business Administration
- AAS in Business Management
- AAS in Cyber Security
Online Certificates (4)
- Certificate of Completion in Accounting Clerk Specialist
- Certificate of Completion in Business Office Specialist
- Certificate of Completion in Entrepreneurship
- Certificate of Completion in Medical Billing and Coding
#2 Mid Michigan Community College
- Annual Tuition: $4,386
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Harrison (MI)
Mid Michigan Community College offers academic programs that are fully online, as well as programs that combine online and classroom learning. Coursework is delivered in a virtual format, either asynchronously or synchronously, using technology such as Zoom for the latter in order for lessons to occur in real time. The online programs are designed to be as challenging as traditional programs, but with the added benefit of flexible scheduling. Options for fully online degree paths include business management and marketing, AAP (administrative assistant professional), and liberal studies. Students can also complete an online Michigan Transfer Agreement track, which involves students earning 31 credits online that can transfer to any public four-year institution in the state of Michigan. Online students studying at Mid Michigan Community College can find technical support, academic advising, tutoring, and library resources online.
Online Associate Degrees (6)
- Associate in Applied Science in Administrative Assistant Professional
- Associate in Applied Science in Administrative Assistant Professional (Legal Office)
- Associate in Applied Science in Business
- Associate in Arts in History & Political Science Transfer
- Associate in Arts in Psychology Transfer
- Associate in Arts in Sociology Transfer
Online Certificates (2)
- Administrative Assistant Professional Certificate
- Michigan Transfer Agreement Certification
#3 Washtenaw Community College
- Annual Tuition: $3,240
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Ann Arbor (MI)
Washtenaw Community College offers a number of online associate degree programs designed to prepare students to transfer to a four-year school. Some of the degree programs they offer include an A.A. in Business, an A.A.S. in Accounting, an A.A. in Secondary Education, and an A.A.S. in Management. Additionally, Washtenaw Community College has a variety of online certificate programs designed for those who aren’t interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree. Online certificate programs include a Certificate in Accounting for Business, a Certificate in Administrative Assistant, a Certificate in Core Business Skills, and an Advanced Certificate- Program in Java. Students can take courses completely online or opt for their blended program, which combines online coursework with weekly class discussions on campus in Michigan.
Online Associate Degrees (27)
- AA in Business Administration (Transfer)
- AA in Liberal Arts (Transfer)
- AA in Secondary Education
- AA in Technical Communication
- AAS in Accounting
- AAS in Business Office Administration
Online Certificates (17)
- Advanced Certificate in Administrative Assistant II
- Advanced Certificate in C++ Programming
- Advanced Certificate in Computer Networking Academy
- Advanced Certificate in Management
- Advanced Certificate Program in Java
- Certificate in Accounting for Business
#4 Gogebic Community College
- Annual Tuition: $3,844
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Ironwood (MI)
Gogebic Community College offers a variety of online Associate of Applied Business degree programs with focuses in accounting, general business, entrepreneurship, and computer programming, designed to prepare students for a career in the different fields of business. For students who plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree, this community college also offers an online Associate of Arts in Business Administration transfer program. Additionally, Gogebic Community College has a few online certificate programs to prepare students for entry-level positions, including a Certificate in Computer Programming, a Certificate in General Business and a Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist.
Online Associate Degrees (7)
- Associate of Applied Business in Accounting
- Associate of Applied Business in Entrepreneurship
- Associate of Applied Business in General Business
- Associate of Applied Science in Computer Programming
- Associate of Arts in Business Administration – Transfer Program
- Associate of Arts in General Education – Transfer Program
Online Certificates (3)
- Certificate in Computer Programming
- Certificate in General Business
- Certificate in Medical Coding and Billing Specialist
#5 Grand Rapids Community College
- Annual Tuition: $3,450
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Grand Rapids (MI) (and 1 other)
Grand Rapids Community College offers opportunities for distance learners that include individual online courses, as well as fully online degree and certificate programs. Options include a general studies degree, a certificate in retail management, and associate degrees in history, economics, business, and computer information systems. Most of the associate degrees are intended to be transfer degrees and can be easily transferred to four-year universities. Students are encouraged to log into the online course delivery system every day in order to stay on track with their programs and the scheduled workload. A number of student services are available for those earning online degrees, such as academic success advisors, counselors, tech support, and the college’s bookstore for purchasing or renting required textbooks or materials.
Online Associate Degrees (11)
- Associate of Applied Arts & Sciences in Graphics/Web Development
- Associate of Arts in Pre-Business (General Transfer)
- Associate of Arts in Pre-Computer Information Systems (General Transfer)
- Associate of Arts in Pre-Economics – Bachelor of Arts Track (General Transfer)
- Associate of Arts in Pre-Economics – Bachelor of Science Track (General Transfer)
- Associate of Arts in Pre-Geography (General Transfer)
Online Certificates (2)
- Certificate in CDA Formal Training Hours
- Certificate in Retail Management
#6 Bay de Noc Community College
- Annual Tuition: $3,870
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Escanaba (MI)
Bay de Noc Community College offers over 90 courses online, as well as three degree tracks. Students can earn an Associate in Arts in General Studies or Business Administration, or an Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration, all while distance learning. These degree tracks are intended to be easily transferred to four-year Michigan institutions for the completion of a bachelor’s degree. Other online students may choose to take individual courses in fields such as anthropology, computer information systems, early childhood education, criminal justice, and geographical information systems. Online students are supported by attentive academic advisors, tutoring, accommodations for students working with disabilities, career services, and a program called TRIO that provides educational opportunities for low income and/or first generation students, as well as students with special needs.
Online Associate Degrees (3)
- Associate of Applied Science in Business
- Associate of Arts
- Associate of Arts in Business Administration
Online Certificates (1)
- Accounting Certificate
#7 St Clair County Community College
- Annual Tuition: $3,930
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Port Huron (MI)
St. Clair County Community College offers online Associate in Arts and Associate in General Education degree programs. Their Associate in Arts degree program is intended for students who plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in the social sciences. The Associate in General Education degree is designed for students looking for a solid education base. The curriculum contains courses required by four-year institutions but may not meet all of the general education requirements for transfer; students are encouraged to meet with an Academic Advisor before enrolling. Additionally, they offer an online Associate of Business transfer degree program that teaches students the basics in business and is designed for those who plan to further their education with a bachelor’s degree in business.
Online Associate Degrees (11)
- Associate Degree Nursing (Hybrid)
- Associate in Applied Arts and Science in Accounting
- Associate in Applied Arts and Science in Business (General)
- Associate in Applied Arts and Science in Computer Information Systems
- Associate in Applied Arts and Science in Computer Information Systems – Generalist
- Associate in Applied Arts and Science in Computer Information Systems – Programming
#8 Northwestern Michigan College
- Annual Tuition: $5,940
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Traverse City (MI)
Before students begin taking online courses at Northwestern Michigan College, they are required to complete an Online Learning Orientation course, which prepares them for the unique features of distance learning. Students can choose to pursue an online degree in general studies or business administration, or a certificate in computer information technology or digital administration and marketing. Students can also take courses at other community colleges in Michigan through Michigan Colleges Online. The online Associate in Science and Arts degree is designed to transfer to a four-year institution and requires 60 credit hours. Many of the student resources through Northwestern Michigan College are also available to online students, such as the writing center, bookstore, library, and tutoring.
Online Associate Degrees (4)
- ADN – Online Option (Hybrid)
- Associate in Applied Science in Business Administration
- Associate in General Studies
- Associate in Science and Arts with Michigan Transfer Agreeement
Online Certificates (2)
- Computer Information Technology – Microsoft Office Applications Specialist Certificate
- Digital Administration and Marketing Certificate
#9 Lansing Community College
- Annual Tuition: $6,480
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Lansing (MI)
Online Associate Degrees (4)
- Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice
- Associate of Arts in Psychology
- Associate of Arts in Sociology
- Associate of Business in E-Business
Online Certificates (7)
- Certificate of Achievement in E-Business
- Certificate of Completion in Computer Programmer/Analyst
- Certificate of Completion in Computer Technology Basics
- Certificate of Completion in Correctional Officer
- Certificate of Completion in German Studies
- Certificate of Completion in Microsoft Office Specialist
#10 Bay Mills Community College
- Annual Tuition: $2,945
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Brimley (MI)
Online classes at Bay Mills Community College require students to complete weekly coursework on their own time while also participating in scheduled online class discussions. Free tutoring is available to local students on campus as well as online. Bay Mills Community College offers two online degree programs, an Associate of Arts in Business Administration and an Associate of Arts in Early Childhood Education. Both online degree programs are designed to prepare students for an advanced degree at a four-year college. Additionally, they offer an online Certificate of Completion in Early Childhood, which is designed to prepare students for the CDA competency exam.
Online Associate Degrees (2)
- Associate of Arts in Business Administration
- Associate of Arts in Early Childhood Education
Online Bachelor’s Degrees (1)
- Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education
Online Certificates (1)
- Certificate of Completion in Early Childhood Education
#11 Delta College
- Annual Tuition: $3,565
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: University Center (MI)
Delta College offers an online Associate in Business Studies degree program with a concentration in general management. Students will learn leadership, marketing, teamwork, customer service, and business ethics skills that will prepare them for a career managing daily operations at a chosen organization. The coursework is available entirely online. This is a cohort format, so students will start and finish their associate degree with the same group of students, allowing them to form a community and collaborate throughout the program.
Online Associate Degrees (3)
- Associate in Applied Science – Cybersecurity
- Associate in Business Studies – Cosmetology Management
- Associate in Business Studies – General Management
#12 Glen Oaks Community College
- Annual Tuition: $5,610
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Centreville (MI)
Glen Oaks Community College partners with Michigan Colleges Online in order to bring distance learning opportunities to its students. Students can earn an Associate in General Studies, or a Certified Coding Specialist Certificate entirely online. Students can also take individual courses in cultural anthropology, business management, medical coding, nutrition, or comparative religions, among many others. Classes are delivered using a learning management system called Canvas, which students also use to complete coursework, participate in classroom discussions, and take tests. In order to help their online students succeed, Glen Oaks Community College offers free, live, online tutoring through NetTutor, as well as online library resources.
Online Associate Degrees (1)
- Associate of General Studies
Online Certificates (1)
- Coding Specialist/Physician-Based Certificate
#13 Mott Community College
- Annual Tuition: $4,594
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Flint (MI)
Mott Community College offers degrees, certificates, and individual courses online. Students must successfully participate in the Distance Learning Evaluation Prep Class before they can enroll in distance learning courses, in order to ensure that online education is a good fit for them. Once they have completed this, they can pursue degrees such as an Associate of Applied Science with an accounting concentration, or AAS degrees in early childhood education, computer information systems, or business management. Professional certificates and certifications are also available in computer programming, computer science, child development, or web development. Mott Community College has an e-Learning office that is set up to assist students, providing tutoring and IT support.
Online Associate Degrees (5)
- Associate in Applied Science – Accounting
- Associate in Applied Science – Business Management
- Associate in Applied Science – Computer Information Systems
- Associate in Applied Science – Computer Occupations Technology
- Associate in Applied Science – Early Childhood Education
Online Certificates (4)
- Child Development Associate Credential
- Computer Programming Certificate
- Computer Science Certificate
- Web Developer Certificate
#14 Jackson College
- Annual Tuition: $6,127
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Jackson (MI)
Jackson Community College offers several online degree programs, including an Associate in Applied Science in Accounting, an Associate in Applied Science in Business Administration, an Associate in Arts, and an Associate in General Studies. These online programs are designed to advance students on their career paths and prepare them with credits that can transfer to a four-year school. Jackson Community College also offers a few online certificate programs for those interested in furthering their skills in a particular area. These include a Certificate in Accounting, a Certificate in Business Administration, and a Certificate in Management.
Online Associate Degrees (9)
- Associate in Applied Science in Accounting
- Associate in Applied Science in Allied Health General Studies
- Associate in Applied Science in Allied Health General Studies – Entrepreneurship
- Associate in Applied Science in Allied Health General Studies – Health Management
- Associate in Applied Science in Allied Health General Studies – Psychology/Human Behavior
- Associate in Applied Science in Allied Health General Studies – Science
Online Certificates (2)
- Certificate in Business Administration
- Certificate in Medical Insurance Coder/Biller
#15 Oakland Community College
- Annual Tuition: $2,929
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Bloomfield Hills (MI) (and 1 other)
Students at Oakland Community College can take classes or pursue an associate degree in criminal justice entirely online. The degree requires 62 credits, and can be completed in two or three years, and is designed to transfer to a four-year institution, where students can earn a bachelor’s degree. Individual online courses range from English to accounting and can last anywhere from 7 to 15 weeks. Students must take an online readiness course prior to enrolling in online classes so that they are prepared for distance learning. Course material is available to students at all times so that students can complete coursework at opportunities that fit with their schedules. Online students at Oakland Community College can take advantage of career development resources, tutoring, academic counseling, and other support services offered by the school.
Online Associate Degrees (1)
- Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice – Generalist
#16 Schoolcraft College
- Annual Tuition: $5,130
- Accreditation: HLC
- Locations: Livonia (MI)
Schoolcraft College offers a wide variety of online associate degree and certificate programs within the business industry. Degree options that are offered completely online include an Associate of Applied Science in Business General, an Associate of Applied Science in Marketing & Applied Management, an Associate of Applied Science in Office Information Systems, and an Associate of Applied Science in Small Business for Entrepreneurs. Math courses do require several exams to be taken on campus. Schoolcraft College’s online certificate programs include a Basic Certificate in Business and an Office Specialist Certificate.
Online Associate Degrees (9)
- Associate in Applied Science
- Associate in Applied Science in Business General
- Associate in Applied Science in Fire & Emergency Services
- Associate in Applied Science in Marketing & Applied Management
- Associate in Applied Science in Small Business for Entrepreneurs
- Associate in Arts
Online Certificates (4)
- Certificate in Business Basic
- Certificate in Computer Information Systems: Information Technology Foundation Skills
- Certificate in Computer Information Systems: Programming
- Certificate in Small Business for Entrepreneurs
