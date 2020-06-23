Detroit (CBS Detroit) – Celebrities, musicians, and athletes, many with ties to Detroit, are joining together to help feed those in the metro area hit hardest by COVID-19.
CBS 62 and CW50 are teaming up with Forgotten Harvest to air “Feeding Detroit: A Motor City Meal-A-Thon” airing on CBS 62 and CW50 Tuesday, June 30 at 7 pm and streamed live on CBSDetroit.com and CW50Detroit.com.
Hosted by CW50’s Lisa Germani, the fundraiser with feature appearances by Jay Leno, Lily Tomlin, Mitch Albom, Judge Greg Mathis, Kristin Bell, Tony Hawk, Beth Griffith-Manley, Matthew Stafford, Kris Draper, and Darren McCarty.
Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest, says, “All donations during this virtual event up to $200,000 will be matched! Every dollar donated will help feed twice as many people.”
Viewers can either text “FEED20” to 91999 or click here to donate.
For every $1 donated, Forgotten Harvest can provide $14 worth of groceries or about eight meals to individuals, seniors and families in need.
Full List
Mitch Albom
Kristen Bell
Seth Bernard
Kris Draper
Phil Elam
Barrett Foa
Beth Griffith-Manley
Tony Hawk
Celisse Henderson
Murphy Jensen
Phil Keoghan
Jim & Sam
Jay Leno
Kyle Mack
Judge (Greg) Mathis
Kennedy McMann
Darren McCarty
James Remar
Amy Smart
Matt Stafford
Lily Tomlin
Toni Trucks