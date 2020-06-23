  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Detroit (CBS Detroit) – Celebrities, musicians, and athletes, many with ties to Detroit, are joining together to help feed those in the metro area hit hardest by COVID-19.

CBS 62 and CW50 are teaming up with Forgotten Harvest to air “Feeding Detroit: A Motor City Meal-A-Thon” airing on CBS 62 and CW50 Tuesday, June 30 at 7 pm and streamed live on CBSDetroit.com and CW50Detroit.com.

Hosted by CW50’s Lisa Germani, the fundraiser with feature appearances by Jay Leno, Lily Tomlin, Mitch Albom, Judge Greg Mathis, Kristin Bell, Tony Hawk, Beth Griffith-Manley, Matthew Stafford, Kris Draper, and Darren McCarty.

Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest, says, “All donations during this virtual event up to $200,000 will be matched! Every dollar donated will help feed twice as many people.”

Viewers can either text “FEED20” to 91999 or click here to donate.

For every $1 donated, Forgotten Harvest can provide $14 worth of groceries or about eight meals to individuals, seniors and families in need.

Full List

Mitch Albom

Kristen Bell

Seth Bernard

Kris Draper

Phil Elam

Barrett Foa

Beth Griffith-Manley

Tony Hawk

Celisse Henderson

Murphy Jensen

Phil Keoghan

Jim & Sam

Jay Leno

Kyle Mack

Judge (Greg) Mathis

Kennedy McMann

Darren McCarty

James Remar

Amy Smart

Matt Stafford

Lily Tomlin

Toni Trucks

