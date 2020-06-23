Menu
These Are The Unspoken Rules Of A Secretive Group Peddling A Shocking And Dangerous Autism Treatment.
Dr. Oz and his guests discuss what the FDA is doing about this disturbing trend.
41 minutes ago
#SaveThePostOffice: Postal Workers Rally In Detroit
The American Postal Workers Union will hold rallies across the nation and in Detroit and Kalamazoo. The union is hoping to make #SaveThePostOffice trend.
Ypsilanti Mayor Resigns After Racist Remark About Resident
A Michigan mayor resigned Tuesday, a week after she said she supported the appointment of a human relations commissioner only because she would be “crucified” if she voted against a Black person.
Sales Representatives See Increasing Job Openings In Detroit
Detroit is seeing strong demand for sales representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted 48 new jobs over the past week.
Republicans Propose $1.3B Plan To Help K-12 Schools Reopen
Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature will propose a $1.3 billion one-time funding boost to help K-12 schools reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's A List Of The 7 Michigan J.C. Penney Stores Closing
Seven Michigan J.C. Penney stores will close permanently and the department store chain expects to start liquidation sales July 3.
It's Buddy's Pizza Day. Here's How To Get Your $7.40 Discount Cards
Buddy's is in its 74th year in business and to celebrate, the Detroit-style pizza chain will hand out discount cards on Tuesday.
Latest Sports
NWSL Releases Updated Schedule For Challenge Cup Following Orlando Pride's Withdrawal
The league will now hold an eight team 23 game tournament in Utah with all games available on CBS All-Access.
Timing Is Right For Weaver To Take Over As Detroit's GM
The timing eventually worked out for Troy Weaver and the Detroit Pistons.
Martha Firestone Ford Stepping Down, Daughter Taking Over
Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions.
Blaney Wins At Talladega
Even in victory, Ryan Blaney thought about what happened to close friend Bubba Wallace over the weekend. And what happened afterward.
Dr. Oz launches an undercover investigation and speaks to a mom who helped expose the dark world of fake autism cures.
June 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm
