MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Seven Michigan J.C. Penney stores will close permanently and the department store chain expects to start liquidation sales July 3 according to the Detroit Free Press.
In May, J.C. Penney filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and this round of 13 stores closing comes after the 136 stores that have already started going out of business sales. The Detroit Free Press reports the 136 locations were the first ones revealed as part of a broader plan to close 242 locations permanently.
Here’s a list of the seven Michigan stores closing:
Alma: Northtown Village, 1680 Wright Ave.
Bay City: Bay City Town Center, 4129 E Wilder Road
Big Rapids: 125 S Michigan Ave.
Greenville: Greenville West Mall, 300 Greenville West Drive
Mount Pleasant: Mount Pleasant Shopping Center, 2231 S Mission Road
Okemos: Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Ave.
Owosso: 201 S Washington St.
