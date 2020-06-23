Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Buddy’s is in its 74th year in business and to celebrate, the Detroit-style pizza chain will hand out discount cards on Tuesday.
While supplies last, Buddy’s expects to hand out $7.40 discount cards to dine-in customers for future visits at 15 locations. The discount cards will bot be available at the Lansing and Grosse Pointe restaurants according to the Detroit Free Press.
The discount card includes six separate coupons, one for each month through the end of year, to use on the purchase of any 8-square pizza the Free Press reports.

