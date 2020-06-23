  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:$4million Prize, Double Winner, Instant Game Winnwer, Michigan Instant Game, Michigan Lottery

(CBS DETROIT) – A Lansing man is proving some people might just be more lucky when it comes to the lottery and he has the millions to prove it.

Mark Clark just won a $4 million prize on Michigan’s instant lottery game.

But this isn’t the first, in December of 2017, Clark won the same lotto with the same payout.

Clark says he chose the lump sum of $2.5 million this time and is already enjoying retirement.

