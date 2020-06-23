  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions.

The Lions announced Tuesday that Ford’s daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, is taking over as the team’s principal owner and chairman.

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 22: Detroit Lions team owner Martha Firestone Ford watches the pregame before the Lions play the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“It has been a great honor for our family to be associated with the Lions and with the National Football League,” the 94-year-old Ford said in a statement. “I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila’s guiding hand. It is clear to me that Sheila will provide superb leadership and is fully committed to competitive excellence and community involvement.”

Ford had been in charge of the Lions since 2014, when her husband, William Clay Ford, died.

“My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago,” Hamp said. “She has been a tireless leader to our family, our team and our community. Her smart decisions have given me a solid foundation to take the team forward.”

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Detroit Lions Vice Chair Sheila Ford Hamp watches the pregame warms ups prior to the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Hamp, 68, has been one of the team’s vice chairmen during her mother’s ownership.

“Martha Ford has led the Lions with skill and grace for the past six seasons,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “I have appreciated her business insights, her love of the game, her deep commitment to the NFL, and her personal kindness. We are pleased that the Ford family will continue to own and operate this historic franchise. Sheila Hamp has become increasingly involved in team and league affairs over the past several years and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the club’s executive team.”

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

