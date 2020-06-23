MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told WWJ Michigan will not be moving in Phase 5 of her MI Safe Start Plan due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases.
During her June 17 press conference providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19, Whitmer said she hoped to move the state into Phase 5 before July 4.
Whitmer told WWJ most Michiganders are doing the right thing wearing masks and social distancing but there are new worries about COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We’re watching the data every single day, as you know,” Whitmer said. “We had a data call today and I saw reports right out of here, out of Ingham County Health Department that there was, you know, 12 or 14 cases of COVID-19 — all of whom pointed to having been at an establishment in East Lansing; an establishment that’s been highlighted on Twitter and on social media for having big crowds,” she told WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick.
The governor told WWJ, Michigan has made a lot of progress, and other states are still “looking at us and wanting to be where we are.”
On June 23, Michigan reported 221 new positive coronavirus cases and 11 new Covid-19 related deaths.
