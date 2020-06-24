(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced both directions of 14 Mile Road will be closed directly under I-75.
The work will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday and will end by 9 a.m. Friday.
MDOT says progress is being made on the replacement of the southbound I-75 bridge over 14 Mile Road in Troy.
Weather permitting, crews will pour a new bridge deck on the structure that carries southbound I-75 over 14 Mile Road. Posted detours use John R Road, Stephenson Highway, Maple Road, and Rochester Road in both directions.
The new bridge will be part of an innovative diverging diamond interchange design that will be implemented at the I-75/14 Mile Road interchange. To expedite the completion of the DDI, crews will close exits at the interchange starting Friday.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, June 26, the northbound I-75 exit to 14 Mile Road will close until early September. Northbound traffic will be directed to exit at Rochester Road and use Big Beaver and John R roads back to 14 Mile Road.
The southbound I-75 exit to 14 Mile Road is expected to close at 5 a.m. Saturday, June 27 and remain closed until the end of July. Southbound I-75 traffic will exit at Big Beaver Road and follow the posted detour that uses Crooks Road, Maple Road and Stephenson Highway.
