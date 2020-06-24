  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:covid-19, detroit, forgotten harvest, Michigan

Detroit (CBS Detroit) – Celebrities, musicians, and athletes, many with ties to Detroit, are joining together to help feed those in the metro area hit hardest by COVID-19.

CENTURY CITY, CA – NOVEMBER 03: Author Mitch Albom attends Disney ABC Television Group & The Hallmark Hall of Fame premiere of “Have A Little Faith” at Fox Studios on November 3, 2011 in Century City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

CBS 62 and CW50 are teaming up with Forgotten Harvest to air “Feeding Detroit: A Motor City Meal-A-Thon” airing on CBS 62 and CW50 Tuesday, June 30 at 7 pm and streamed live on CBSDetroit.com and CW50Detroit.com.

(Credit: Greg Mathis/ CBS Detroit)

Hosted by CW50’s Lisa Germani, the fundraiser features Jay Leno, Lily Tomlin, Mitch Albom, Judge Greg Mathis, Kristin Bell, Tony Hawk, Beth Griffith-Manley, Matthew Stafford, Kris Draper,  Darren McCarty, and many others.

Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest, says, “All donations during this virtual event up to $200,000 will be matched! Every dollar donated will help feed twice as many people.”

Viewers can either text “FEED20” to 91999 or click here to donate.

For every $1 donated, Forgotten Harvest can provide $14 worth of groceries or about eight meals to individuals, seniors and families in need.

Full List

Mitch Albom

Kristen Bell

Seth Bernard

Kris Draper

Phil Elam

Barrett Foa

Beth Griffith-Manley

Tony Hawk

Celisse Henderson

Murphy Jensen

Phil Keoghan

Jim & Sam

Jay Leno

Kyle Mack

Judge (Greg) Mathis

Kennedy McMann

Darren McCarty

James Remar

Amy Smart

Matthew Stafford

Lily Tomlin

Toni Trucks

Comments

Leave a Reply