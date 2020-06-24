Detroit (CBS Detroit) – Celebrities, musicians, and athletes, many with ties to Detroit, are joining together to help feed those in the metro area hit hardest by COVID-19.
CBS 62 and CW50 are teaming up with Forgotten Harvest to air “Feeding Detroit: A Motor City Meal-A-Thon” airing on CBS 62 and CW50 Tuesday, June 30 at 7 pm and streamed live on CBSDetroit.com and CW50Detroit.com.
Hosted by CW50’s Lisa Germani, the fundraiser features Jay Leno, Lily Tomlin, Mitch Albom, Judge Greg Mathis, Kristin Bell, Tony Hawk, Beth Griffith-Manley, Matthew Stafford, Kris Draper, Darren McCarty, and many others.
Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest, says, “All donations during this virtual event up to $200,000 will be matched! Every dollar donated will help feed twice as many people.”
Viewers can either text “FEED20” to 91999 or click here to donate.
For every $1 donated, Forgotten Harvest can provide $14 worth of groceries or about eight meals to individuals, seniors and families in need.
Full List
Mitch Albom
Kristen Bell
Seth Bernard
Kris Draper
Phil Elam
Barrett Foa
Beth Griffith-Manley
Tony Hawk
Celisse Henderson
Murphy Jensen
Phil Keoghan
Jim & Sam
Jay Leno
Kyle Mack
Judge (Greg) Mathis
Kennedy McMann
Darren McCarty
James Remar
Amy Smart
Matthew Stafford
Lily Tomlin
Toni Trucks