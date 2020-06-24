DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened June 19, at 11:35 p.m. in the 18000 block of Lahser.
Police say Julius Wallace fired shots at a gathering, striking two victims — a 30-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man — then fled the scene.
Both victims were privately conveyed to a local hospital.
The 30-year-old woman has since been released from the hospital and the 35-year-old man is still listed in critical condition.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
