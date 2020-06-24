DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot while at a house party Tuesday night on Detroit’s west side.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Runyon and Greiner streets where Detroit police say the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2014 white Dodge Durango.
Police say a 2014 red Ford Fusion pulled alongside the Durango and someone inside the Fusion fired shots into the Durango.
Medics were called and pronounced the 17-year-old dead at the scene police say.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
