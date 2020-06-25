(CBS DETROIT) – Seven cultural organizations across Detroit will reopen July 10 after closing to the public for months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.
The institutions in the district include The Carr Center, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Historical Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts, Hellenic Museum of Michigan, Michigan Science Center and The Scarab Club.
The groups have been collaborating since late April on a plan coordinated by Midtown Detroit Inc. to safely reopen, Crain’s says and the institutions will roll out plans individually which includes special membership opportunities, timed ticketing and virtual programming as part of the reopening schedule.
Here’s what visitors to the institutions can expect:
- Limited hours, reduced occupancy loads at some of the institutions to ensure social distancing
- Changed entry procedures and door access points
- New wayfinding around buildings
- Guidelines for social distancing
- Expanded cleaning and disinfection of public work spaces and areas
- Guests ages 3 and up must weak masks inside each building
- Cashless and touchless transactions
