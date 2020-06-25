Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Grand Traverse County Health Department Officials have identified eight possible coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations after a group of people — who admitted to not practicing any prevention measures or social distancing — tested positive for the virus.
Now, officials say anyone who went to these eight locations may have been exposed to the virus. Here’s the list:
- Amical Restaurant: From 7 p.m. to 8:39 p.m. on June 18.
- Bowers Harbor Vineyards: From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 18.
- Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery: From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 18.
- Kilkenny’s Irish Public House: From 11:45 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. on June 19 into June 20.
- Little Fleet Food Trucks: From 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on June 19.
- Low Bar: From 10:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on June 19.
- Mari Vineyards: From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on June 18.
- Rooftop Bar at Hotel Indigo: From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 19.
Anyone who visited any of these locations during the date and time listed above should self-quarantine and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the last possible exposure.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.