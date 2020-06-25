Comments
ROYAL OAK TWP., Mich. (PATCH) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a mini-van was shot at early Thursday morning in Royal Oak Township.
According to police, a man and a woman were inside a mini-van, traveling through the parking lot of the Oakdale apartments around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when they heard multiple gunshots hitting their van. Neither of them were injured, police said.
