WAYNE COUNTY, MI (PATCH) — A 28-year-old Roseville woman is accused of killing her mother’s pet dog, Wayne County Prosecutors said Wednesday.
Shavon Lewis Roby is charged with one count of second-degree animal killing, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said that on June 14, Roby took her mother’s dog and hung it from a gate in the 990 block of East Euclid Street with jumper cables.
