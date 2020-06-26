Comments (2)
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 62,695 and 5,889 deaths as of June 26 at 3 p.m.
There have been 49,290 recovered Covid-19 cases in the state as of June 19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?