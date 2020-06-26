DETROIT, MICH. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit plans to clean 500 blocks of alleys this year in partnership with registered block clubs and community groups that pledge to keep the alleys clean.
70 individuals will be hired to start in July for the program. One crew of 10 will be assigned to a City Council District. The position starts at $13 per hour with the opportunity to earn $18 per hour. The job openings are posted now at detroitmi.gov/jobs.
Under the pilot program which is set to begin in August, the city will remove debris and brush from alleys through the end of the year.
The block club or community organization then must pledge to maintain the alley by doing cleanups at least twice a year.
The city of Detroit will select the alleys identified by block clubs or neighborhood associations registered with the Department of Neighborhoods and that complete the alley clean-up request form.
To take part in the program, individuals can organize block clubs and get registered with the city.
To find the request form and information on establishing a block club, go to detroitmi.gov/neighborhoods.
