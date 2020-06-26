Looking to satisfy your appetite for New American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Wright & Company

Topping the list is Wright & Company. Located at 1500 Woodward Ave. downtown Detroit, the gastropub and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated high-end New American restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 880 reviews on Yelp. The menu consists of vegetables, seafood and various meats. Try the pork belly sliders with tomato jam, arugula, sriracha aioli and served on a toasted brioche; Bison New York strip steak, black djon djon rice, porcini bordelaise and sunchoke; and confit duck wings that comes with mandarin glaze.

We looked there for an overview of Wright & Company.

“Wright & Company opened in July 2014,” per the history section of the business’s Yelp profile.

Curious about who’s behind the business?

The business’s signature items: “Wright & Company is a gathering place, located on the second floor of the historic Wright-Kay building,” it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “We serve contemporary American small plates, craft cocktails, natural and organic wines and outstanding beers from all over the world (including Michigan)!”

2. The Detroit Club

Next up is downtown’s The Detroit Club, situated at 712 Cass Ave. With four stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, the social club, hotel and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge. Expect a four-course meal at The Detroit Club. Some of the dishes include coconut curry mussels, grilled oysters, crab linguine made with Alaskan King crab, white wine, cultured butter chives; spicy lamb tagliatelle which has braised lamb, tomato sauce, cultured butter and lamb poblano; and filet mignon.

The site has lots more information on The Detroit Club.

“The Detroit Club has a rich history of being celebrated as the premier meeting place for some of the greatest business minds of our time,” the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Concerning signature items, “We believe in transforming the ordinary into extraordinary through 5-Star service, luxury accommodations, and our commitment to culinary excellence,” it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Chartreuse

Wayne State’s Chartreuse, located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, 4.5 stars out of 666 reviews. Enjoy dishes like crab cakes, served with remoulade sauce, Alaskan halibut that comes with scallion butter, herb bread crumb and lemon; and t-bone steak.

We turned there for an overview of Chartreuse.

“An ideal spring day just makes you feel good. And that’s exactly the feeling you get when dining at Chartreuse, inside the elegant Park Shelton building next to the Detroit Institute of Arts.”

4. The Apparatus Room

The Apparatus Room, a cocktail bar and New American spot located downtown, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 566 Yelp reviews. Head over to 250 W. Larned St. to see for yourself. The restaurant offers a varied menu. Indulge in sea urchin, celery and espresso and almond foam; Maine lobster, smoked eel soubise and sauce matelote; and dry aged duck, navet and apple and kumquat.

If you’re hungry for more, we found these details about The Apparatus Room.

“The Apparatus Room is located in Detroit Foundation Hotel, in the former headquarters of the Detroit Fire Department,” the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. “Conveniently located in downtown Detroit across the street from the Cobo Center, and a short ride away from Midtown and Corktown.”

Curious to know more?

“Sean is the Director of Food & Beverage for The Apparatus Room and Detroit Foundation Hotel,” the business writes on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile.

Regarding signature items, “A business casual cocktail bar to enjoy a day in the office over drinks and a great meal,” it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. “Led by Michelin-star Chef Thomas Lents, The Apparatus Room offers New American cuisine in a rough and refined setting. The bar and lounge are also available for drinks and bites without reservations.”

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

by Hoodline

@Hoodline