DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit residents are encouraged to take advantage of free, virtual tax preparation and filing, especially if they haven’t received a federal stimulus check or are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit.
Virtual tax preparation is a safe and reliable way for both Accounting Aid Society and Wayne Metro to prepare your federal, state and city tax returns without in-person contact and at no cost.
Using a secure, IRS-approved software, virtual tax prep lets you use your smartphone, tablet, or computer’s camera and email address to upload your tax documents and electronic signature – without leaving your home.
Appointments can be scheduled online here. Federal, state and city taxes are due July 15.
