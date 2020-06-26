Grand Rapids (CBS Detroit) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer brought her “Work With Whitmer” tour to Grand Rapids. Whitmer visited two businesses that opened under the “MI Safe Start Program.”
The governor first stoped at Reflections Hair Salon where she cleaned equipment and leader how to work at the salon.
Whitmer got to hear first hand how their businesses were affected by COVID-19.
“This was a great opportunity to see firsthand how Michigan’s small businesses are getting back to work safely and responsibly,” said Governor Whitmer. “I had a fun time learning from the stylists at Reflections about the precautions they are taking to keep their staff and customers safe, and they made sure to put me to work. We’re not out of the woods yet, but if we all keep doing our part, I know we can build a Michigan that is safer and stronger for everyone.”
Right now Michigan is in phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan.
