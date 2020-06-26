(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Health and Police departments will visit restaurants and bars this weekend to determine if they are following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reopening guidelines.
Establishments must operate at 50 percent capacity, promote social distancing and employees must wear masks.
At Mayor Mike Duggan’s news briefing June 25, he said those in violation will be put on notice, and the city will pursue legal action against establishments that continue to disregard the guidelines.
Duggan said he wouldn’t allow a handful of businesses to jeopardize the operations at other businesses that are following the guidelines.
