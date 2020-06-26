  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced westbound I-94 will be closed from I-696 to Conner Street in Detroit for weekend roadwork.

MDOT says the roadwork will include all on and off ramps, from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Westbound I-94 traffic will take westbound I-696 to southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Detroit, then back to westbound I-94.

Eastbound I-696 will have the right lane closed from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to I-94 from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

