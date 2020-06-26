Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced westbound I-94 will be closed from I-696 to Conner Street in Detroit for weekend roadwork.
MDOT says the roadwork will include all on and off ramps, from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Westbound I-94 traffic will take westbound I-696 to southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Detroit, then back to westbound I-94.
Eastbound I-696 will have the right lane closed from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to I-94 from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.