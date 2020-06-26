  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chaundee Brown, Juwan Howard, Michigan wolverine Basketballl, Mike Smith

Michigan officially announced Wednesday that Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown are joining the basketball program as transfers.

The school says both players have been admitted. Smith has immediate eligibility, and Michigan is assessing the potential for an NCAA waiver for Brown.

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 25: Chaundee Brown #23 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half during their game against the Duke Blue Devils at LJVM Coliseum Complex on February 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The 5-foot-11 Smith comes to Michigan from Columbia, where he averaged 22.8 points a game last season. The 6-foot-5 Brown averaged 12.1 points for Wake Forest.

Brown said in April he was entering his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal.

ANN ARBOR, MI – JANUARY 22: Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard reacts to a call during the second half of the game against Penn State Nittany Lions at Crisler Center on January 22, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Penn State defeated Michigan 72-63. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

“Both Mike and Chaundee are experienced players, experienced leaders and dedicated to academics,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. “Frankly, they are just two wonderful young men. They are the perfect fit for the culture we are building here, and we are counting the days until they arrive in Ann Arbor.”

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply