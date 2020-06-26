What does summer 2020 look like for residents in Michigan? Due to pandemic measures in place and general unrest, this summer doesn’t look anything like the summers Michigan residents are used to — particularly when it comes to leisure activities.

As more Americans stay inside and away from crowds, folks are spending more time staring at screens, scrolling, swiping, and clicking. But is this true for Michigan?

The team at Verizon Specials released their second annual report detailing how much time Americans in every state spend online. Given our new social distancing reality, we were interested to learn which states choose more screen time and which prefer to unplug.

Their data team crunched the numbers and made some interesting discoveries.

Michigan residents spending 9 hours a week staring at a screen when they’re not working, making Michigan the #32 state that spends the most time online.

In our 2019 report, Michigan spent 9 hours a week and ranked #38 for the most time spent online.

Top 10 States with the MOST computer time:

Hawaii Mississippi Florida Louisiana Arkansas Tennessee Maryland Missouri Alabama Connecticut

Top 10 States with the LEAST computer time:

Utah Washington Massachusetts Kentucky Colorado North Dakota Alaska Vermont South Dakota Delaware

Additional callouts:

Hawaii had the highest amount of leisure screen time per day—two hours and forty-one minutes.

had the amount of leisure screen time per day—two hours and forty-one minutes. Alaska , Utah , Colorado , and Washington —states that ranked the lowest for overall screen time—each have their fair share of national parks. Between the four states, there are twenty parks to keep people busy outdoors and away from their screens.

, , , and —states that ranked the for overall screen time—each have their fair share of national parks. Between the four states, there are twenty parks to keep people busy outdoors and away from their screens. Alaska and Utah have the highest percentage of households with access to at least one computer : 96%.

: 96%. Mississippi has the lowest percentage of households with a computer (86%)—yet ranks #2 in overall screen time, with nearly 3 hours a day.

Interested in the national results? Check the full report here.

