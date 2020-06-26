FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Splash Pad in Farmington Hills is now open.
The delayed opening was due to coronavirus concerns and also due to the planned resurfacing of the Splash Pad.
It’s located inside Heritage Park at 24725 Farmington Road between 10 and 11 Mile Roads. There is no fee to enjoy family fun at the Splash Pad, which is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with periodic closures during operating hours for sanitizing and routine maintenance.
Visitors will now see a new bright blue surface underneath all the fountains and sprayers that will provide fun for kids of all ages from now through Labor Day. The Splash Pad will operate at a limited capacity and visitors are reminded that social distancing is required.
If the Splash Pad is at capacity, families are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy at Heritage Park or to visit the nearby Snack Shack, which is also now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.