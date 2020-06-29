(CBS DETROIT) – The 2020 Woodward Dream Cruise that was set for Aug. 15 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, the decision was made during a meeting with city leaders along the stretch of Woodward Avenue where the annual dream cruise is held.
The Dream Cruise has run every year since 1995 after bring started by a Ferndale resident to raise funds for the community.
Since then, the Woodward Dream Cruise has grown to become the largest one-day cruise in North America with nine participating communities: Berkley, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge, Pontiac and Royal Oak.
