DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police Chief James Craig is set to discuss a video during a 1 p.m. press conference Monday that involved a Detroit Police cruiser seen driving through a crowd of protesters.
It happened Sunday night and the 27-second video was posted on Facebook by Ethan Ketner. As of Monday morning, the video has 17,000 shares and 26,000 comments. Facebook has placed a disclaimer on the videos warning viewers, “the video may show violent or graphic content.”
Ethan Ketner said, “Detroit Police Department just ran straight through a bunch of our protesters. Myself and 10-12 others were struck by this reckless driver who somehow has a badge. Someone was trapped on the hood and eventually tossed as the officer swerved to throw him off. These officers drove into our protest after we walked past their vehicles. They did not need to drive past us for emergency purposes because they had other officers on the other side ready. This was a clear act of aggression. Multiple people injured because of this officers actions are headed to hospitals.”
