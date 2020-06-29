  • WWJ-TVOn Air

The Detroit Pistons signed center Justin Patton on Friday, hoping the 2017 first-round pick can stay healthy to help the franchise’s turnaround.

Patton had surgery for a broken foot in 2018 for the second straight year.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 22: Justin Patton walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted 16th overall by the Chicago Bulls during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City.

The 6-foot-11 player was selected No. 16 overall three years ago by the Chicago Bulls, who traded him on draft night to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

Patton averaged less than two points a game, appearing in nine games over three seasons for the Timberwolves, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.

