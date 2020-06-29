(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took to Twitter last week in response to a recent comment from President Donald Trump on the city of Detroit and other cities.

Trump was on Fox News discussing liberal cities in crisis and said cities like Detroit, Oakland, Baltimore and Chicago are like “living in hell.”

“We have cities that are worse and some are far worse. Take a look at Detroit. Take a look at what’s happening in Oakland. Take a look at what’s happening in Baltimore, and everyone gets upset with me when I say it. They say, ‘Oh is that a racist statement.’ It’s not a racist statement. Frankly, Black people come up to me saying, ‘Thank you, thank you sir for saying it.’ They want to help. These cities, it’s like living in hell,” said Trump.

Detroit, Oakland, Baltimore and Chicago, “it’s like living in hell.” pic.twitter.com/4LDbEijykV — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) June 26, 2020

Whitmer responded positively to the President’s comments Tweeting, “Michiganders know better, but let’s share for those who don’t call our state home — what do you love about Detroit?”

Michiganders know better, but let's share for those who don't call our state home — what do you love about Detroit? https://t.co/SzQcScFhm3 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 26, 2020

As of Monday, Whitmer’s tweet had over 10,000 comments, 7,000 retweets and over 21,000 “hearts.”

Here are some responses:

Anything that you want to do IN THE WORLD, you can do in Detroit. Opportunity lives here. I also love that we do not care that people who don't know us lie about us. We know who we are.@CityofDetroit — Rochelle Riley (@rochelleriley) June 26, 2020

Detroit is my home! Born and raised! Some of the kindest people that I’ll ever know invested in me there, so that I could do the same with generations here and yet to come. Per usual, the President speaks on something he knows nothing about. — John Giovoni ❄️ (@_OneofaKindGuy) June 26, 2020

This city is gorgeous year-round. pic.twitter.com/JVB492RTUk — Idrees Mutahr (@Imutahr) June 26, 2020

