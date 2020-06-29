  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took to Twitter last week in response to a recent comment from President Donald Trump on the city of Detroit and other cities.

Trump was on Fox News discussing liberal cities in crisis and said cities like Detroit, Oakland, Baltimore and Chicago are like “living in hell.”

“We have cities that are worse and some are far worse. Take a look at Detroit. Take a look at what’s happening in Oakland. Take a look at what’s happening in Baltimore, and everyone gets upset with me when I say it. They say, ‘Oh is that a racist statement.’ It’s not a racist statement. Frankly, Black people come up to me saying, ‘Thank you, thank you sir for saying it.’ They want to help. These cities, it’s like living in hell,” said Trump.

Whitmer responded positively to the President’s comments Tweeting, “Michiganders know better, but let’s share for those who don’t call our state home — what do you love about Detroit?”

As of Monday, Whitmer’s tweet had over 10,000 comments, 7,000 retweets and over 21,000 “hearts.”

Here are some responses:

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply