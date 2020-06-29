CBS Detroit – Congratulations to Matthew and Kelly Stafford as they welcomed their fourth child this weekend. As the Detroit Free Press reported, Kelly Stafford wrote on Instagram “Our Family became complete” on June 26th. The Instagram post showed Matthew wearing a mask and supporting her while she was in labor.

On a March 1st post, Kelly posted “We won’t know whether the Stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted!”. Before this weekend the Staffords have three daughters, Chandler and Sawyer who are now three-year-old twins, and one-year-old Hunter. They haven’t said yet if their most recent family addition is a boy or a girl.

In April of 2019, Kelly Stafford had surgery in Ann Arbor to remove a brain tumor. It was a long process for her as the surgery affect her hearing and balance. The Detroit News reported that she had to learn how to walk again.

Rumors have abounded of Matthew Stafford’s possibility of being traded. Fueling the speculation was the couple putting their lake house on the market. However, Lions GM Bob Quinn has called the rumors false. kelly Stafford said they wanted to raise their family away from water as a safety factor with children under three. As the home also has one of the state’s largest infinity pools.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from The Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.