CBS Detroit – With COVID-19 many summer activities, including fireworks festivals have been canceled. So it’s always best to call or check ahead about any event or gathering you’re thinking about attending. Here is a list of scheduled 4th of July Events still scheduled to happen around Michigan. If you do go out, follow appropriate social distancing guidelines and wear the proper PPE to protect the health of others.

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Macomb County Drive-In at Freedom Hill will be showing movies July 1 -5. Check the link for showtimes and tickets. Movies included at Freedom Hill are, Finding Nemo, Incredibles 2, Alladin, Jurrasic Park, Moana, Avengers: Infinity War, Knives Out, and Guardians of the Galaxy. movies are shown on a large LED screen and admission is $25 per car. So pack the family, pack your cooler with drinks and snacks, and have a fun night out with family and friends! Food trucks will be providing concessions as well.

Friday, July 3, 2020

Pine Knob Fireworks – Due to COVID-19 measure have been taken place so more residents can social distance while having a great view of the fireworks. Fireworks will be launched from atop Pine Knob Ski Hill at 10p. Please note there will be NO PARKING at Pine Knob or DTW Music Theatre. All parking gates to Pine Knob will be locked for public safety around the launch site. Warm-up rounds will be fired every 5-10 minutes starting at 9p. This is to ensure if you cannot see the warm-up rounds, you have time to get to another viewing site. Pine Knob is located at 7778 Sashabaw Rd, Village of Clarkston, MI, 48348.

White Lake Citizen’s League Fireworks in White Lake Twp is still scheduled to take place at dusk. Fireworks will be launched from two barges on the southern end of White Lake. This is listed as a private event. find out more at www.wlcl.org.

Frankenmuth will have fireworks on July 3rd. The event is sponsored by the Frankenmuth Jaycees will be viewable from multiple areas around town, and canceled is the normal festivities like inflatables for kids. the fireworks will be launched from Frankenmuth’s Heritage Park, which will be restricted to the public.

Caseville along Saginaw Bay in Michigan’s thumb will have a smaller fireworks show on July 3rd on Wooded Island. Other events that normally happen have been cancelled.

Gaylord Michigan located in central northern Michigan will have three fireworks shows. On July 3rd at 10 pm will be a show at Ostego Lake County Park. You can also visit SummerFest at Treetops Resort at 5pm for live entertainment and fireworks at dusk. Admission to this event is $5 per car.

Belleville Lake Fireworks will have its 4th of July fireworks celebration on Belleville Lake near the Belleville Yacht Club at dusk.

Union City which is south of Battle Creek will have its fireworks from the Union City High School Alumni Field. There will be no admittance to the field and there will be no access to bathrooms or concessions. Social distancing guidelines are in place and people are advised to wear masked when required.

Portland, MI alongside of I-96, just west of Lansing will have its fireworks at the Bouge Flats Recreational Area on July 3rd. A day pass maybe required for the park.

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. They are having 2 sessions from 11a-3p and 4p-8p with limited capacity due to social distancing requirements. Admission is $5, and veterans, active-duty military, and kids under 5 eat free. Find out more at www.michiganmegafoodtruckrally.com.

Lake Orion Fireworks has been rescheduled to July 4th. Fireworks will be launched from the east side of Lake Orion near M-24 at dusk.

Maceday Lake / Lotus lake Fireworks will be launching fireworks for residents of Maceday/Lotus Lake at dusk. Maceday Lake is north of Oakland County International Airport. There could be a possible rain date of July 5th.

Breckenridge, MI in Gratiot County will have a Firecracker 8K Run & Walk starting at 8:30a, followed by a downtown Car Show from 11a to 3p. Fireworks will be launched at dusk from Jaycee & Hoffmeyer Memorial Park. For information: www.facebook.com/BreckenridgeAAC.

The City of Alpena in northern Michigan will have its fireworks display on July 4th right after dusk. Spectators are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Mackinaw City will have its fireworks on July 4th at 10 pm.

St. Ignace which is just on the other side of the Mackinaw Bridge is still scheduled to have its fireworks festival. the St. Ignace Chamber of Commerce also has a parade listed to happen to start at 6 pm right before the fireworks.

Sears Michigan is a small town west of Clare will have a private fireworks show on Big Lake. Located just south of Sears.

Port Austin on the tip of Michigan’s thumb will have a Fourth of July parade at 3 pm with fireworks at dusk.

Au Gres Michigan on the sunrise side of Saginaw Bay will have their fireworks at dusk at the corner of Court St and South St near the Au Gres water Tower. The new location is behind the public works building. If traveling in the area, use caution as the area was hit by floods last month. There will be a food truck in the St. Mark Catholic Church.

Sault Ste. Marie on the tip of the U.P. will be having its fireworks show on July 4th. The annual parade has been cancelled.

Silver Lake Sand Dunes near Mears on Michigan’s west side will have it’s “Thunder Over The Dunes” starting at 10 pm on July 4th. The dunes is one of the few places that allow ORV’s.

Gaylord Michigan located in central northern Michigan will conclude its final fireworks show on the 4th. In Johannesburg, MI which is just east of Gaylord. The show is slated to start at 10pm. For more information on this show and location, click here.

