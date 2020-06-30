Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A house fire on Detroit’s west side killed a 9-year-old girl and left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition, according to officials.
It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday near Joy and Evergreen where police say another child was able to escape the blaze without any serious injuries. Two adults who also lived in the home were hospitalized, but their condition is unknown.
Officials say the two adults suffered serious hand injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown and there’s no word if there were working smoke detectors in the home.
