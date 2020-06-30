(CBS DETROIT) – Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting a bar in Royal Oak.

The three reported to officials they were at Fifth Avenue, located at 215 W. 5th Ave., on June 19 and developed symptoms days later.

“We are urging all of our businesses, especially the bars which are attracting crowds, to follow the governor’s orders and take the necessary steps to protect their workers and customers,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “We have made good progress in managing what is a highly contagious virus and we can’t backslide now. Social distancing and facial coverings work and they are critical to our safe re-opening strategies.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although the risk of severe illness may be different for everyone, anyone can get and spread COVID-19. Everyone has a role to play in slowing the spread and protecting themselves, their family, and their community.

“The risk of COVID-19 exposure is heightened under crowded conditions, where social distancing cannot be achieved, said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer at Oakland County Health Division. “Restaurants, bars and nightclubs have been allowed to open with requirements to reduce their capacity to 50 percent of normal seating so that social distancing can be achieved.”

If you were at Fifth Avenue Royal Oak on the evening of June 19, you should monitor for signs and symptoms. People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Call your physician or the Health Division if you think you are developing any of the symptoms of COVID-19 described below:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.oakgov.com/covid.

