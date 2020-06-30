Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit with a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Listed at $815/month, this 705-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony. Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry, and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable, and has some transit options.

18954 Runyon St. (Van Steuban)

Here’s a 1,448-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 18954 Runyon St. that’s going for $825/month.

Expect carpeted floors in the unit. Building amenities feature on-site laundry, additional storage space and garage parking. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn’t particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

19192 Strasburg St. (Pulaski)

Credit: ZumperLocated at 19192 Strasburg St., here’s a three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode that’s listed for $850/month.

The unit offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace. Building amenities include garage parking, additional storage space and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn’t particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

850 Whitmore Road

Finally, there’s this two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot situated at 850 Whitmore Road. It’s also listed for $850/month for its 1,300 square feet.

The listing promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, central heating and hardwood flooring in the unit. Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

