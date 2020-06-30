Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. MOTZ’S Burgers

First up is MOTZ’S Burgers, situated at 7208 W. Fort St. With 4.5 stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score burgers has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

“MOTZ’S history dates back to 1929 on Fort and Green in Southwest Detroit,” per the history section of the business’s Yelp profile. “There have been a few name changes over the last 90 years, but one thing has remained the same. We still serve the same original style sliders that have made the location famous.”

As to what the business is known for, “100% fresh all-beef burgers, famous sliders; vanilla, chocolate [and] strawberry shakes; golden French fries [and] golden onion rings” it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

2. A1 Dogs & Burgers

Oakman Grove’s A1 Dogs & Burgers, located at 15430 W. Warren, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive halal spot, which offers hot dogs and burgers, 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews.

“This business was established in 2013 from a hot dog stand in Dearborn by chef Sal” according to the history section of the business’s Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, “Specializing in gourmet hotdogs, burgers and loaded fries” it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

3. Geneva’s Burgers

Geneva’s Burgers, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers burgers, sandwiches and more, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. Head over to 17141 8 Mile Road to see for yourself.

“Geneva’s Burgers was originally a small bar-type restaurant located at Harper and Cadieux in Detroit,” the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. “Serving delicious sliders 24 hours a day, Geneva’s quickly became a household name throughout the city. In 2004, Geneva’s opened a second location on Kelly Road between Moross and 8 Mile.”

