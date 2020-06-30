Catholic Conference Applauds SCOTUS Decision Against Blaine AmendmentsThe Court found unconstitutional that state's policy to prohibit religious schools from equal access to a public education benefit.

ICYMI: Here's Gov. Whitmer's Update On The State's Response To COVID-19Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Tuesday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

Metroparks Water Attractions Help Metro-Detroiters Beat The HeatOn hot summer days, a trip out to the Metro Parks to enjoy nature or quick swim is an easy way to cool off and enjoy the summer sun. The local Huron-Clinton Metroparks have opened their aquatic centers and water facilities.

Here Are The Details On Gov. Whitmer's Return To School RoadmapThe roadmap includes guidance on PPE, hygiene and cleaning protocols, athletics and more.

The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe ExhibitThe Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, DeathsHere's a list of the positive cases, including 5,947 deaths, in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.