CBS Detroit – On hot summer days, a trip out to the Metro Parks to enjoy nature or quick swim is an easy way to cool off and enjoy the summer sun. The local Huron-Clinton Metroparks have opened their aquatic centers and water facilities.

Kensington Metro Park

Located near New Hudson alongside I-96, Kensington Metropark has now opened their Splash n’ Blast water park.

The attraction inside the park features two – 240-foot waterslides that twist and turn, as well as a splash pad area with palm trees, serpents, and water cannons to get the whole family soaking wet.

Daily swim sessions are 10 am to 12:30 pm, 1 pm to 3:30 pm, and 4 pm to 6:30 pm. To ride the water slides, you must be at least 42″ tall. The cost to enter the Splash n’ Blast is $4 for children and adults. There is also a cost to enter the park.

Swimming on Martindale Beach or maple Beach is open from 10 am to 8 pm. The park says there are no lifeguards on duty at the beaches.

Indian Springs Spray n’ Play

Indian Springs Metro Park in White Lake has their Spray n’ Play Splash pad open daily from 10 am to 8 pm. The spray park is also located near other features, such as rock climbing wall, cargo net, fenced maze, a painted labyrinth, and a hillside slide.

Lake St. Clair Metro Park

located in Harrison Township, Lake St. Clair Metro Park has only some facilities open. According to their website, The Squirt Zone Spray Ground is now open daily from 11 am to 7 pm. The Squirt Zone features arches and cannons that spray water in all directions, assuring everyone gets drenched in fun. This Metro Parks also features a swimming beach on Lake St. Clair, check their website on the status of the beach or any facility before you go.

Willow Metropark Pool

Located in New Boston, Willow Metropark’s pool is open! There will be capacity limits and three swimming sessions each day from 10 am to 12:30 pm, 1 pm to 3:30 pm, and 4 pm to 6:30 pm. The cost is $4 person. Children under 30″ are free, and children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets for each session are sold 1 hour before the session starts. You cannot purchase tickets for a later session for more than one hour before that session starts. Tickets are sold at this location only and no lawn furniture will be available due to COVID-19.

As well water attractions and beaches, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks also feature walking and hiking trails, biking, picnic areas, golf and more. Check their website on whatever activity you are planning for rules and regulations.

